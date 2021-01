Azerbaijan sees cement production down 8% in 2020

25 January 2021

The value of construction materials produced in Azerbaijan has been estimated at AZN718.9m (US$422m) for 2020, largely consistent with the previous year, according to the State Statistics Committee (SSC).

The preliminary report shows a 7.5 per cent YoY decline in cement production to 3.226Mt. However, ready-mix production was up 6.5 per cent to 2.024Mt.

