Cement prices cool in Mali

Following cement prices of XOF130,000/t (US$240.48/t) reported 10 days ago, the price of cement in Mali has been falling to XOF95,000-110,000/t, depending on the location.
The price drop is due to a resumption of normal supply as Diamond Cement and the routing of around a 100 loads from Dakar, Senegal.
