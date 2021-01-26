Cement prices cool in Mali

ICR Newsroom By 26 January 2021

Following cement prices of XOF130,000/t (US$240.48/t) reported 10 days ago, the price of cement in Mali has been falling to XOF95,000-110,000/t, depending on the location.



The price drop is due to a resumption of normal supply as Diamond Cement and the routing of around a 100 loads from Dakar, Senegal.







