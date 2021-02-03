Çimko Çimento contracts FLSmidth for grey-to-white line conversion

03 February 2021

Turkey’s Çimko Çimento has contracted FLSmidth to deliver a grey-to-white cement line conversion at its existing production line near Adiyaman in southeast Turkey. The project includes the supply of product engineering and equipment, such as the FLSmidth DUOFLEXTM burner, a rotary cooler and an OKTM raw mill.

Work will start later this year and is expected to be completed in early 2022. Once commissioned, the upgraded line will allow the producer to expand its product range and enter new markets.

"A grey-to-white conversion requires extensive process knowledge and world-class products – FLSmidth brings this to the project and, just as importantly, they bring a proven track record from the region," explains Dr Önder Kirca, CEO at Çimko Çimento. "But, the deciding factor in selecting FLSmidth for the job, was their ability to act as a one-source supplier on the project; this gives us great assurance that a well-integrated solution and process will be delivered," said Dr Kirca.

Published under