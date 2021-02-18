CemNet.com » Cement News » Power Cement records surge in revenue

Power Cement records surge in revenue

Power Cement records surge in revenue
18 February 2021


Pakistan’s Power Cement Ltd has seen its revenue surge to PKR6.85bn (US$43.1m) in the first half ended 31 December 2020, compared to PKR1.24bn in the year-ago period.

Gross profit returned to a PKR1.69bn profit from a PKR345.6m loss in the 1HFY19-20. Net profit after tax reached PKR68.79m from a PKR365.8m loss.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Power Cement Limited Pakistan Indian subcontinent business results 



 

Related News

Most read on CemNet.com