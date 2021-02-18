Power Cement records surge in revenue

Pakistan’s Power Cement Ltd has seen its revenue surge to PKR6.85bn (US$43.1m) in the first half ended 31 December 2020, compared to PKR1.24bn in the year-ago period.



Gross profit returned to a PKR1.69bn profit from a PKR345.6m loss in the 1HFY19-20. Net profit after tax reached PKR68.79m from a PKR365.8m loss.

