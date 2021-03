Vietnam sees production up 14% in first two months

01 March 2021

Vietnam produced 15.5Mt of cement in the first two months of 2020, up 14 per cent YoY, according to the country’s General Statistics Office (GSO). In February the country’s cement output is expected to be down six per cent YoY to 6.8Mt.

In 2020 production reached 100.1Mt of cement, rising 3.6 per cent YoY, according to the revised figures.

