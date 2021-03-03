Puerto Rican cement sales up 41% in January

Puerto Rican cement sales surged 41 per cent YoY to 51,164t in January 2021, according to Sin Comillas. Cement sales in the country have been rising sharply for nine months. In 2020 deliveries advanced 2.8 per cent to 588,400t when compared with 2019.
However, cement output from domestic cement plants dropped 33.2 per cent to 23,493t in January – the sixth-consecutive fall. In 2020 production fell 14.6 per cent YoY.
