Pakistan cement sales expand 2% in February

ICR Newsroom By 04 March 2021

Total cement sales in Pakistan edged up two per cent YoY to 4.6Mt in February 2021, showing sharply decelerating market growth when compared with January, when the market expanded by 16.3 per cent.



The drop in sales was attributed by the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) to a considerably drop in export sales, which fell to 18.2 per cent YoY to 753,444t – the fourth-consecutive monthly decrease.



Domestic sales in February 2021 increased by 6.1 per cent YoY to nearly 4Mt although the pace of growth also softened from 11.2 per cent YoY in the previous month.





8MFY20-21

In the July 2020-February 2021 period (8MFY20-21) total cement sales grew by 13.9 per cent YoY to 38Mt. Domestic cement sales advanced 15.5 per cent YoY while exports increased by 6.6 per cent YoY.



Domestic sales were driven by the government’s construction amnesty scheme, which was announced as part of an incentive package for the sector in April 2020 to encourage investments in real estate, combined with construction of dams and other projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

