Vietnamese cement market expands 77% in January

ICR Newsroom By 05 March 2021

Cement deliveries in Vietnam surged 77 per cent YoY to 5.079Mt in January 2021. However, MoM they fell by 16 per cent, reports the Vietnam National Cement Association (VNCA). Of this total, VICEM saw a 91 per cent YoY rise in domestic sales to 1.729Mt (-17 per cent MoM) while its affiliates posted a 65 per cent increase YoY to 1.25Mt (-16 per cent MoM). Other cement producers noted a 74 per cent YoY improvement in sales to 2.1Mt but a 15 per cent decline MoM.



The country exported a total of 3.137Mt of cement and clinker, up 24 per cent when compared with export volumes in January 2020 but down 13 per cent when compared with December 2020. Clinker exports reached 1.756Mt, a 31 per cent drop YoY although they remained stable MoM. Cement exports edged up by four per cent to 1.381Mt but declined by 26 per cent when compared with the previous month.

Published under