Chilean cement market expands 4% in January

Chile’s cement demand increased 4.4 per cent to 346,463t in January 2021 when compared with January 2020, when demand reached 331,783t, according to CChC, the Chilean construction chamber.
However, when compared with December 2020, consumption fell by 5.1 per cent from 364,925t.
