Tangshan Jidong Cement reports 3% rise in income

18 March 2021


China’s Tangshan Jidong Cement has reported a 2.8 per cent YoY increase in operating income to CNY35.48bn (US$5.46m) for 2020, compared to CNY34.51bn in the previous year.

Net profit attributable to shareholders also increased 5.5 per cent to CNY2.85bn from CNY2.7bn in 2019.

