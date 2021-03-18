Tangshan Jidong Cement reports 3% rise in income

China’s Tangshan Jidong Cement has reported a 2.8 per cent YoY increase in operating income to CNY35.48bn (US$5.46m) for 2020, compared to CNY34.51bn in the previous year.
Net profit attributable to shareholders also increased 5.5 per cent to CNY2.85bn from CNY2.7bn in 2019.
