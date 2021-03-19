New 2Mta plant planned for Cambodia

Cambodia’s Conch KT Cement (Phnom Penh) plans to build a US$263m cement factory in Aoral, Kampong Speu province, with a 2Mta capacity, according to the Phnom Penh Post.

Conch KT Cement is a joint venture between China’s Conch International Holding (HK) Ltd and Battambang KT Cement. The joint venture currently operates another 2Mta facility in Ratanak Mondol district, which started up in 2018.

Conch KT Cement’s feasibility study on the project is reportedly almost complete, as the company is preparing the necessary documents to apply for the relevant permits and formal government approval.

