Jericho Cement plant to start-up in 2022

22 March 2021

Jericho Cement Co plans to build the first cement factory in Palestine. The Palestinian Investment Fund is supporting the project.

"The cement mill is one of the most important steps toward achieving self-sufficiency," Muhammad Mustafa, head of the Palestinian Investment Fund said.

The US$85m plant will be built with a cement capacity of 1.1Mta and is expected to be completed by 2022.

To meet its cement demand of just over 2Mta Palestine currently imports cement from Jordan, Israel and other countries across the region.

Published under