Paraguay’s INC sets 70,000bags/day output target

ICR Newsroom By 23 March 2021

Paraguay-based Industria Nacional de Cemento (INC) reported that the production of cement at its Vallemí plant is normalising at nearly 50,000 bags/day. The state-owned cement producer currently has a production target of 70,000 bags/day.



INC President, Ernesto Benítez, said that once imported stock is sold, the INC product will be able to reach the market via the usual channels.



“There is still a significant amount of this imported cement in the warehouses and this delays the departure of the INC cements. The distributors themselves need to get rid of these imported goods since our cement is of higher quality and then the imported one will stop being sold”, he explained.



He added that the price of a bag of cement is normalising at around PYG48,000 (US$7.27) for the central region.

