CRH appoints new non-executive director to the Board

26 March 2021

CRH plc has appointed Ms Caroline Dowling to the Board as a non-executive director, with effect from 22 March 2021.

Ms Dowling (54), an Irish citizen, was until her retirement in February 2018 a Business Group President of Flex, an industry-leading Fortune 500 company with operations in 30 countries.

Commenting on the appointment, Richie Boucher, chairman of CRH, said: "We are delighted that Caroline has joined the Board. Caroline has extensive operational experience as a senior executive in a global technology company. Her knowledge and insights will add greatly to the Board as we continue to execute on our strategy and to drive shareholder value."

