South Valley Cement saw a 101 per cent rise in sales to EGP660.198m (US$13.3m) in the 1Q25 from EGP328.379m in the 1Q24.

However, the company increased its losses after tax more than five-fold to EGP-317.88m in the first quarter of 2025. In the 1Q24 net losses amounted to EGP-46.306m.

Loss per share reached EGP-0.659 at the end of March 2025, when compared with EGP 0.096m in the year-ago period.