Algeria starts clinker exports to France

ICR Newsroom By 29 March 2021

CILAS commenced Algerian clinker exports to France with a 9000t shipment of clinker from the port of Skikda.



In the coming weeks, other shipments of 10,000t will leave Algeria for France, according to M Souakri. Clinker exports to other European countries such as Serbia and Belgium are also being considered. The company has set a clinker export target of 1Mt this year.



Earlier shipments of 80,000t of clinker were sent to Guadeloupe and Martinique from Djendjen and to Cameroon and Sierra Leone from Annaba port.

