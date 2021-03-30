Raysut Cement granted CE and NF markings

Oman-based Raysut Cement Co has been granted the CE and NF markings by AFNOR Certification of France, for some products manufactured in the Salalah plant, after passing successfully the CE002:2020 or NF002:2019, NFP 15-317:2006 and NFP 15-318:2006 certifications for some cement qualities that will be exported in the Indian Ocean islands.

Raysut Cement has been advised by a consulting company based in Switzerland Quadra Trading, to achieve compliance with the strict quality requirements of these international norms, allowing Raysut Cement to export its CEM I 42.5R CE PM CP2 NF and CEM II/B-LL 32.5N CE to EU territories.

The Salalah plant has been upgrading its quality management to meet the CE and NF norms requirements and the cement manufacturer is now competing with the top European cement producers in terms of product’s performance and quality standards.

