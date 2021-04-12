Cement consumption in Puerto Rico up 26% in February

Cement sales in Puerto Rico advanced 26.2 per cent in February, according the Puerto Rican statistics agency. In February 1.36m bags of 94lb, or 57,987t were sold. In February 2020, 1.08m bags or 48,049t were delivered to market.



Cement sales have expanded robustly since May last year. In June they increased by 42 per cent YoY. In 2020 sales edged up 2.8 per cent to 13.8m bags, or 588,400t, following a 5.8 per cent drop in 2019.



Cement production

However, cement production in Puerto Rico dropped 42.1 per cent to 596,000 bags, or 25,412t in February. It is the seventh-consecutive monthly fall, reports Sin Comillas.



In 2020 cement output declined by 14.6 per cent to 10.5m bags, or 447,696t, following a 6.7 per cent decrease in 2019.

