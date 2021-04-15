Grey cement production resumes at Siguaney

Following its temporary shutdown due to technical issues at the end of last year, the Siguaney cement plant in Sancti Spíritus, Cuba, has restarted the production of grey cement.



The company targets the supply of 65,000t of grey cement this year with output destined for prioritised projects and sale to the public.



Despite the halting of grey cement production, the factory continued to produce white cement in the first quarter of the year, said the company’s director, Gonzalo Reina Aguilar.



Until mid-2020 the plant was able to meet its main commitments as by the end of May 2020, it had produced about 36,000t, including 10,000t of white cement. While stock remains low at present, Mr Reina Aguilar said that he expects no issues in the supply of cement for development programmes and sale to the public through the Ministry of Finance system.

