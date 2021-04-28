Ecebol plant to produce 0.573Mt of cement in 2021

State-run Ecebol expects its plant in Oruro, Bolivia, to produce 0.573Mt of cement in 2021, according to Jose Luis Jimenez, the company’s manager. It is forecast to achieve sales of over BOB463m (US$67.2m).
The plant was inaugurated in August 2019. Its output is IP-40 and IP-30 cement.
