CemNet.com » Cement News » Ecebol plant to produce 0.573Mt of cement in 2021

Ecebol plant to produce 0.573Mt of cement in 2021

Ecebol plant to produce 0.573Mt of cement in 2021
By ICR Newsroom
28 April 2021


State-run Ecebol expects its plant in Oruro, Bolivia, to produce 0.573Mt of cement in 2021, according to Jose Luis Jimenez, the company’s manager. It is forecast to achieve sales of over BOB463m (US$67.2m).

The plant was inaugurated in August 2019. Its output is IP-40 and IP-30 cement.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Bolivia South America Ecebol business results forecast 