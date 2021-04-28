Philippines' DTI to begin anti-dumping investigation into Vietnamese imports

The Philippines’ Department of Trade and Industry is expected to begin investigating allegations of cement dumping from Vietnam, following applications by three local manufacturers, according to the Manilla Standard.



Cemex Philippines, Holcim Philippines and Republic Cement all applied for an anti-dumping investigation into cement products imported from Vietnam.



The investigation will cover cement imported from July 2019 to June 2020, while the period of investigation for injury to the sector is from 2017 to June 2020.

"There are indications that cement from Vietnam is being dumped in the Philippines and, as a consequence thereof, the domestic cement industry suffered injury in terms of actual decline in market share, domestic sales, production, capacity utilisation, employment and profits."

"DTI reviewed the evidence adduced in the applications and has determined the existence of sufficient evidence to justify the initiation of an investigation," said Ramon Lopez, DTI secretary.

