Iran produced 68.3Mt of cement in 2020
By ICR Newsroom
03 May 2021


Iranian cement plants produced 68.3Mt of cement in 2020, according to the Cement Industry Employers’ Association. This represents a capacity utilisation rate of 78.5 per cent.

The association expects output in 2021 to rise to more than 70Mt.

