Iran produced 68.3Mt of cement in 2020

Iranian cement plants produced 68.3Mt of cement in 2020, according to the Cement Industry Employers’ Association. This represents a capacity utilisation rate of 78.5 per cent.
The association expects output in 2021 to rise to more than 70Mt.
