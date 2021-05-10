Moroccan cement market expands 112% in April

Moroccan cement sales in April saw a 111.6 per cent YoY rise to 1.169Mt when compared with a low base of 0.552Mt in April 2020, according to the country’s cement producers’ association, APC.



In the first four months of the year, sales advanced 19.5 per cent to 4.563Mt from 3.819Mt in the 4M20.

