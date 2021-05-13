Taiheiyo Cement sees 20% net profit increase

13 May 2021

Japan’s Taiheiyo Cement has recorded a 2.3 per cent decline in revenue to JPY863.9bn (US$7.88bn) in the year ending 31 March 2021, compared with JPY884.35bn in the previous year. However, net profit advanced 19.6 per cent YoY to JPY46.8bn from JPY39.15bn.



Operating profit reached JPY63.61bn, up 4.3 per cent YoY, while pretax profit also increased 8.6 per cent to JPY65.74bn from JPY60.54bn in the FY19-20.



The company also released a series of forecasts for the year ending March 2022. Its revenue is expected to come in at JPY720bn while net profit is forecast at JPY40bn.

Published under