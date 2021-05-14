Asia Cement records 36% increase in revenue

Taiwan’s Asia Cement has recorded a 36.1 per cent YoY increase in revenue to TWD17.88bn (US$639.38m) for the first quarter of 2021, up from TWD13.14bn in the 1Q20.
Net profit advanced 330.2 per cent to TWD3.2bn from TWD743.77m in the year-ago period, while pre-tax profit reached TWD4.74bn from TWD1.57bn.
