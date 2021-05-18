Morocco’s cement deliveries up double in April

Cement deliveries by Moroccan cement producers Asment Temara, Ciments de l’Atlas, Ciments du Maroc and LafargeHolcim Maroc increased by 111.6 per cent YoY to 1.169Mt in April 2021, according to the national cement association, APC. In April 2020 deliveries stood at 0.552Mt.



The ready-mix concrete segment saw the largest growth, by 276 per cent YoY, as its offtake reached 227,182t in April 2021, from 60,399t in the year-ago period. The building segment advanced 184.8 per cent YoY to 58,460t from 20,528t while prefabricated products sector sales rose by 136.4 per cent to 103,844t from 43,923t. The growth in retail sales, the largest market, was more muted at 85.3 per cent to 727,602t from 392,749t and infrastructure sales increased by 49.2 per cent to 52,034t from 34,873t.



January-April 2021

Total deliveries in the January-April 2021 period by the APC members increased 19.5 per cent to 4.563Mt when compared with the 3.819Mt delivered in April 2020.



The growth in deliveries was the largest in the prefabricated products segment, which saw a 25.9 per cent increase YoY to 412,774t (4M20: 327,920t). Above-average growth was also reported in the retail and building markets, which each saw 20.6 per cent growth to 2,956,903t and 219,296t, respectively. Retail sales in the 4M20 reached 2,452,417t while in building sales were 181,847t. Ready-mix concrete deliveries were up 18.4 per cent YoY to 787,984t in the 4M21 from 327,920t in the 4M20 while infrastructure noted a market contraction of 2.5 per cent to 186,375t from 191,198t over the same period.

