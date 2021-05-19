Chile’s cement demand increases 12% in March

ICR Newsroom By 19 May 2021

Chilean cement consumption saw a 12 per cent YoY hike to 385,276t in March 2021 when compared with March 2020, when demand reached 344,098t, according to the Chilean Chamber of Construction (CChC). When compared with February 2021, consumption edged up by 9.5 per cent.



In the first quarter of 2021 demand was up 7.5 per cent to 1.083Mt, compared with 1.008Mt in the 1Q20, which had seen a 6.7 per cent drop vs 1Q19.

