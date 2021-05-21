Puerto Rican market contracts 13% MoM in April

ICR Newsroom By 21 May 2021

Puerto Rican cement sales declined 13.2 per cent MoM to 1.37m bags, or 58,414t, in April 2021, according to the country’s statistics institute. In April 2020, 451,000 bags, or 19,230t, were sold following going into lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Domestic cement production fell in April 2021 to 635,000 bags, or 27,075t, after reaching 771,000 bags, or 32,874t, in the previous month.

