Dugongo Cement plant inaugurated

27 May 2021

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi inaugurated the 2Mta Dugongo Cement plant, in the southernmost district of Matutuine, on Wednesday.

The US$330m investment by the Chinese West International Holding sees the creation of a greenfield plant on 400,000ha, including a quarry and residential complex for some of the 300 permanent staff.

Dugongo Cement has its own charcoal-fired 36MW power station. Water is taken from the Maputo River basin and treated to serve the plant.

President Nyusi said the country now has 16 cement plants, which have a production capacity of over 7Mta. Of the total number, nine factories are in Maputo and the others in Sofala, Nampula and Cabo Delgado provinces. There are two others under construction, one in Niassa and another in Maputo.

