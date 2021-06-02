US shipments see 16% uptick in March

ICR Newsroom By 02 June 2021

Total shipments for Portland and blended cement, including imports in the USA and Puerto Rico advanced 16 per cent YoY to 9Mt in March 2021, reports the US Geological Survey (USGS). A total of 45 per cent of deliveries was supplied to the leading cement-consuming states – Texas, California, Floria, Georgia and Arizona. Texas was also the leading producing state, followed by California, Missouri, Florida and Alabama.



Masonry cements increased 9.6 per cent YoY to 222,000t in March 2021. The largest masonry cement-consuming states in March were Florida, Texas, California, North Carolina and Georgia, which accounted for 57 per cent of the month’s shipments.



US clinker production saw a 4.1 per cent YoY drop to 5.8Mt in March 2021. California, Texas, Florida, Missouri and Alabama were the leading clinker-producing states.



Imports into the US saw a 13 per cent uptick in March as they reached 1.6Mt when compared with March 2020.



January-March 2021

Deliveries for Portland and blended cement in the USA and Puerto Rico edged up to 21.4Mt in the first quarter of 2021 when compared with the 1Q20. Masonry cements slipped to 549,000t in the January-March 2021 when compared with the year-ago period.



US clinker production in the 1Q21 fell 3.9 per cent YoY to 16Mt. Imports surged 28 per cent YoY to 4.5Mt between January-March 2021.

Published under