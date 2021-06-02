New CEO for LafargeHolcim's US cement business

LafargeHolcim has announced the appointment of Toufic Tabbara as CEO of its US cement operations.

"Toufic is a proven leader in this industry. With a professional background that crosses diverse business divisions and spans both US and global geographies, he is well positioned to drive continued growth across the US cement business," said Group Executive Committee Member and Region Head of North America, René Thibault.

Mr Tabbara joined LafargeHolcim in 1998, beginning his career in the gypsum division, followed by roles in ready mix, asphalt and construction operations in the US and Canada. In 2012, he was named Country CEO for Jordan, responsible for ready mix operations, two cement plants and one grinding plant. Most recently, he served as Country CEO for Algeria, where he oversaw ready mix, aggregates, gypsum and cement operations, in addition to a central research lab.

