Colombian demand more than triples in April

ICR Newsroom By 04 June 2021

Colombia’s grey cement market expanded by 333.5 per cent in April 2021 as demand reached 1.051Mt, according to the country’s statistics agency, DANE. In April 2020 consumption fell to 242,400t as demand contracted sharply due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Domestic cement production quadrupled to 1.236Mt in April 2021 from a low base of 198,900t in April 2020 when the industry was affected by the pandemic.



January-April 2021

Cement consumption in the first four months of 2021 rebounded to 4.308Mt from 3.001Mt in January-April 2020.



Output from Colombian cement plants also picked up in January-April 2021, reaching 4.51Mt, significantly ahead of 3.137Mt in the 4M20.

