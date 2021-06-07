Uzbekistan cement imports surge in 4M21

Uzbekistan imported 1Mt of cement worth US$50.5m in the January-April 2021 period, more than doubling the year-ago volume of 515,100t, according to Trend reporting the latest data from the State Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan.



Kazakstan was the largest importer with 498,900t of cement, followed by Kyrgyzstan (278,500t) and Tajikistan (234,700t).



In March, the Uzbekistan government suspended the 30 per cent customs duty on cement imports until 1 October 2021. The suspension is expected to prevent the rise in building materials prices, particularly in view of the significant growth in construction expected in the coming months.



State Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan had earlier reported that Uzbek cement companies had produced 2.2Mta in the first quarter of 2021 with producers in the Navoi region accounted for the largest share of this total – 41 per cent. Cement companies in the Tashkent and Fergana regions accounted for 40.5 and 9.6 per cent, respectively.

