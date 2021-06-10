Chile’s cement market expands 32% in April

10 June 2021

Cement dispatches in Chile saw a 31.5 per cent hike to 352,817t in April 2021 when compared with 268,319t in April 2020, according to the Chilean Chamber of Construction, CChC. When compared with March 2021 they declined by 8.4 per cent.



In the January-April 2021 period total dispatches increased 12.6 per cent to 1,436,291t from the 4M20, when deliveries were at 1,276,105t.

