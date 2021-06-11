thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions wins order for second Lebap kiln line

11 June 2021

Turkmen Enjam has commissioned thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions to build a second cement clinker production line at the Lebap cement plant, Koytendag region, Turkmenistan.



The new 3000tpd cement clinker production line will be erected in parallel with the first line, which was built by thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions in 2010.

For the new plant thyssenkrupp will supply the main components from crusher, raw material preparation, clinker production and storage through to cement production. The second line will be an 80 per cent copy of the existing kiln line.

