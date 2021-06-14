Vietnam market expands 16% in April

ICR Newsroom By 14 June 2021

Cement dispatches in Vietnam reached 6.551Mt in April 2021, up 16 per cent YoY, according to the Vietnam Cement Association (VNCA). VICEM reported a 17 per cent YoY rise in sales to 2.26Mt while its affiliated companies saw a six per cent YoY uptick to 1.661Mt. Other Vietnamese producers supplied 2.63Mt, up 22 per cent when compared with April 2020.



Exports advanced 79 per cent YoY to 4.323Mt in April 2021. Of this total 2.826Mt was clinker, which saw a 17 per cent YoY hike, and 1.498Mt was cement, which saw a 13 per cent YoY drop to 1.498Mt.



January-April 2021

In the first four months of 2021 domestic deliveries edged up by four per cent to 20.078Mt. VICEM posted a four per cent rise YoY to 6.714Mt. Its affiliated companies saw a four per cent drop to 5.063Mt in the 4M2021 when compared with the year-ago period. Other cement producers reported a 10 per cent hike in sales to 8.3Mt in the 4M21.

