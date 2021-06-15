Cement prices rise in Tamil Nadu

Cement prices in India’s state of Tamil Nadu have reportedly climbed over the past few months. Builders in the state have claimed a 13 per cent price hike from INR460 (US$6.27)/bag in May to INR520/50kg bag in June, according to The Hindu.



Research firm Emkay has also stated there has been a 20-22 per cent rise in prices in the state from FY20 to FY21.



Real estate developers are noting that this will have an impact on the total cost of projects. "When it comes to construction there are two important ingredients — cement and steel. Prices of both have gone up in the last two months. Anyone undertaking a project now will have to spend additional money and because of this, apartment prices are likely to go up," said Suresh Krishn, Tamil Nadu president, The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI).



Meanwhile, cement producers in the state have reported an increase in input costs, such as petcoke and diesel.

