Vicat contracts FLSmidth for full-scale clay calcination project

29 June 2021

Vicat has contracted FLSmidth to deliver equipment for a new project in France, which will replace clinker with an environmentally-friendly clay and cut up to 16 per cent of CO 2 emissions, compared to existing cement products. The order includes FLSmidth’s new flash calciner technology, an environmental control system and alternative fuel storage.

The project is set to become Europe’s first full-scale clay calcination installation. The flash calciner, expected to have a minimum capacity of 400tpd, will be installed at Vicat’s Xeuilley site.

"EU regulations and increasing demand for more sustainable cement has accelerated the decision to introduce clay as an environmental alternative to clinker in our production," says Eric Bourdon, Deputy CEO at Vicat. "With clay readily available in the area and positive results from pilots at FLSmidth’s test facilities in Denmark, we feel confident about the technology and hope to be able to expand further in the future," Mr Bourdon concludes.

"Using clay as a component in cement production is not new – it has been done for decades. But, with the new flash calciner system, we can produce a highly reactive clay that increases the clinker substitution by up to 40 per cent in the final product, resulting in substantial CO 2 reductions," said Carsten Riisberg Lund, Cement Industry President at FLSmidth.

In addition to the clay calciner and alternative fuels handling facilities, the order includes a dryer crusher, calcination tower and gas emissions abatement equipment. The order value is above DKK200m (US$32.03m) and will become effective in the 2Q21. Final commissioning of the project is scheduled for the end of 2023.

Published under