NSK bearings with patented cage

01 July 2021

A new series of spherical roller bearings with a patented cage design offers new levels of productivity, reliability and load capacity, says NSK. The optimised cage reduces internal stress and eliminates the need for a guide ring. Potential applications extend from conveyors, gearboxes through to presses.



NSK’s ECA spherical roller bearings are available in bore diameters from 40-130mm and are interchangeable with existing solutions. Notably, the next-generation, precision-machined solid brass cage features contoured roller pockets that significantly reduce any unnecessary roller motion during rotation, says the company.



NSK’s cage also results in less stress as it balances form-fitting shape with cage bar strength. In addition, a retainer ‘clasp’ prevents any potential for roller slip off . The new bearing series provide up to 47 per cent higher dynamic load rating, and up to 22 per cent more static load rating to previous models, claims NSK. Higher limiting speeds, up to 20 per cent more than standard spherical roller bearings, deliver another advantage, while working temperature is rated up to 200˚C.



