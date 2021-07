Umm Al Qura Cement appoints chairman

05 July 2021

Saudi Arabia’s Umm Al Qura Cement Co has appointed Abdullah Abdulaziz Suleiman Alabdulatif as its chairman. The board also appointed Saud Mahamed Ali Al Sabhan as vice-chairman, according to a bourse filing.

The board also approved the formation of the Remuneration and Nominations committees, the appointment of representatives before the Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul).

Published under