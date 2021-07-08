ECEBOL reaches 80% capacity utilisation since restart

ICR Newsroom By 08 July 2021

Three weeks after its restart, Empresa Püblica Productiva Cementos de Bolivia (ECEBOL) has achieved a capacity utilisation rate of 80 per cent, according to Bolivian President, Luis Arce.



“Only three weeks after its reactivation, our Bolivian Cement Company is producing at 80% of its capacity, selling the product to La Paz, Oruro and Cochabamba. With this industry we generate 230 direct jobs and 1,500 indirect jobs,” he said on Twitter.



The plant, which is located in Jeruyo, Oruro, has benefitted from a BOB58m investment to support its operations by providing operating capital, including buying cement bags, pay any salaries and wages owed and require all the necessary material for the plant to restart.

