Turkey sees 24% in exports in 4M21

ICR Newsroom By 12 July 2021

Turkey’s cement export values increased by 23.5 per cent to US$1.41bn in the January-April 2021 period when compared to the equivalent period in 2020, according to the Turkish Ministry of Trade. Exports to Georgia were up 2.3 per cent to US$13.1m in the four-month period.



In April 2021 Turkey exported cement with a value over US$402.5m to global markets, representing an advance of 74 per cent YoY.

