Chilean cement demand sees 21% hike in May

Chile’s cement market expanded by 21.2 per cent YoY as 353,704t was sold in May 2021 compared with 352,817t in May 2020, according to the Chilean construction chamber, CChC.
The January-May 2021 period saw an increase of 14.2 per cent to 1,789,995t when compared with 1,567,886t in the 5M20.
