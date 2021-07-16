Yanbu Cement posts 23% rise in revenue

Saudi Arabia’s Yanbu Cement Co has reported a 11.1 per cent YoY fall in net profit to SAR115.23m (US$30.73m) in the first half of 2021, compared to SAR129.56m in the year-ago period. Revenue advanced 23 per cent YoY to SAR535.09m from SAR434.33m in the 1H20.



In the second quarter of the year, net profit increased 12 per cent YoY to SAR41.83m while revenue climbed 54.6 per cent to SAR242.69m in the 2Q21.

