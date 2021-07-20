Carthage Cement posts 61% rise in turnover

20 July 2021

Tunisia’s Carthage Cement has posted a 61 per cent YoY rise in turnover to TND163.8m (US$59.09m) for the first half of 2021, against TND102m in the same period of last year.



Clinker production increased 99 per cent to 829,000t and cement production was also up 48 per cent to 612,000t in the second quarter of 2021. Local market turnover in the 2Q21 advanced 69 per cent YoY to TND123m.



Revenue from cement exports reached TND17m during the 1H21, up from TND0.7m in the year-ago period.

