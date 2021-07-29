Shree Cement about to start building West Bengal grinding plant

Shree Cement is preparing to start work on its INR6bn (US$80.5m) grinding unit in Bengal within a month.



The new plant will have a cement grinding capacity of 3Mta which will raise the group’s cement capacity to 47Mta when complete. "This will be our first plant in Bengal. In the east, we have plants in Odisha, Chattishgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand," said H M Bangur, Shree Cement’s MD.

Mr Bagur added that business is reviving well in Bengal, "The growth in the state is higher than the national average and in the lat year the perception has also changed. In the last 10 years, no maydays have been lost and the work culture has also improved."

The new plant will be situated on an 80ha plot and will employ 150 direct staff and indirectly will supply employment to a further 1000 people.

