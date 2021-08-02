Holcim Philippines reports successful 1H21

ICR Newsroom By 02 August 2021

Holcim Philippines posted net sales of PHP13.661m in the first half of 2021, up 19.6 per cent when compared with PHP11.419m in the 1H20.



Operating EBITDA increased to 3.151m in the 1H21 from PHP1.705m from the year-ago period while operating EBIT surged from PHP814,033 to PHP2.228m.



Net profit in the 1H also surged from PHP413,834 between January-June 2020 to PHP1.631m in the January-June 2021 period.



The company attributed its performance to improved market conditions along with consistent cost discipline and operational excellence.



In addition to the improved bottom line, the company also stepped up sustainability and innovation initiatives in line with the ambitions of its parent group, Holcim.



Horia Adrian, president and CEO of Holcim Philippines, Inc.: “Winning with purpose and helping build progress in the Philippines perfectly capture our performance in the second quarter. Aside from delivering outstanding results, we also helped our partners build greener, smarter, and for all. We continue our efforts to use recycled materials in our plants, having consumed more than 208,000t of wastes as alternative fuels and raw materials. Our Holcim HELPS initiatives on affordable housing, health and sanitation benefitted more than 27,000 people. We are also making huge strides in innovation and digitalisation with our Easybuild digital platform now used by 99 per cent of our customers for a better experience in transacting with us particularly in placing orders and monitoring deliveries. Finally, we advanced in our Plants of Tomorrow journey with a number of digitalisation projects to raise efficiency and safety of operations. All these make us confident in having a more positive impact on the country as we deliver profitable growth to our shareholders.”









