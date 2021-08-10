Taiheiyo Cement announces 101% rise in net profit

10 August 2021

Japan’s Taiheiyo Cement has posted a revenue of JPY159.6bn (US$1.44bn) in the quarter ending 30 June 2021, down 20.4 per cent on JPY200.56bn in the same period of the previous fiscal.



However, net profit surged 101 per cent YoY to JPY6.58bn from JPY3.27bn in the 1QFY21-22.

