Shree Cement sees 79% net profit increase

11 August 2021

India’s Shree Cement has reported a 46.6 per cent rise in gross revenue from operations to INR44.01bn (US$591.47m) for the first quarter of the FY21-22, compared to INR30bn in the year-ago period. Total income also increased 46.1 per cent YoY to INR35.89bn from INR24.57bn, while net profit climbed 78.5 per cent to INR6.61bn.



Cement volumes advanced 41 per cent YoY to 6.79Mt while clinker sales were down 62 per cent YoY, holding overall volume growth to 39 per cent YoY at 6.84Mt, according to The Mint.

