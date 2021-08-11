Asia Cement posts 7% rise in revenue

Taiwan’s Asia Cement has recorded a 6.7 per cent YoY rise in revenue to TWD22.08bn (US$792.89m) in the second quarter of the year, compared to TWD20.69bn in the year-ago period.
However, net profit saw a 3.3 per cent fall to TWD4.52bn from TWD4.67bn in the 2Q20.
Taiwan’s Asia Cement has recorded a 6.7 per cent YoY rise in revenue to TWD22.08bn (US$792.89m) in the second quarter of the year, compared to TWD20.69bn in the year-ago period.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email