Asia Cement posts 7% rise in revenue

11 August 2021

Taiwan’s Asia Cement has recorded a 6.7 per cent YoY rise in revenue to TWD22.08bn (US$792.89m) in the second quarter of the year, compared to TWD20.69bn in the year-ago period.



However, net profit saw a 3.3 per cent fall to TWD4.52bn from TWD4.67bn in the 2Q20.

